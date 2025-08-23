Compound Planning Inc. Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:FI opened at $139.2960 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $128.22 and a one year high of $238.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.