Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Director Sells $163,933.20 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director Danita Ostling sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $163,933.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,220.16. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Circle Internet Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRCL opened at $134.79 on Friday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -10,651.97.
Institutional Trading of Circle Internet Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,547,214,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $530,165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,101,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $72,486,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRCL
Circle Internet Group Company Profile
Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Circle Internet Group
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- TJX Stock Price Hits Fresh High, Signals More Highs to Follow
Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.