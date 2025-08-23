Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Director Sells $163,933.20 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director Danita Ostling sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $163,933.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,220.16. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRCL opened at $134.79 on Friday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -10,651.97.

Institutional Trading of Circle Internet Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,547,214,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $530,165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,101,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $72,486,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRCL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.91.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

