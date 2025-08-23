Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells $111,838.10 in Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $111,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,032.46. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Ratner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 18th, Steven Ratner sold 1,681 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $111,820.12.

On Monday, June 16th, Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $98,349.72.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 1.8%

MRCY stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $273.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 321.7% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 992,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 757,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 677,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1,479.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 492,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 461,449 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,599,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,535,000 after buying an additional 333,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mercury Systems

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.