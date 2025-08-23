Erika Davis Sells 1,529 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Erika Davis sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $152,364.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,948,008.85. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $101.7960 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27. Performance Food Group Company has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,229,169 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $489,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $163,954,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,187,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $407,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,703 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 419.9% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,406,080 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $69,456,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

