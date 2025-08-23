Summit Financial LLC Purchases 2,009 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $93.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $94.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

