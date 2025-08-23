Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Palomar were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Palomar by 9.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 185.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.56, for a total transaction of $632,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 377,388 shares in the company, valued at $47,762,225.28. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $62,587.73. Following the sale, the president owned 59,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,994.68. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,297. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $125.05 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $175.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The company had revenue of $496.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

