Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 4,200 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. $SMBK

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,438 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 19,400.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $36.6410 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

