Summit Financial LLC Acquires 7,250 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tractor Supply by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,417,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729,628 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,669,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 503.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,025,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,910,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

In other news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $258,955.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,657.84. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,065. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

