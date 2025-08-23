Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.9231.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Chord Energy

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,877.16. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $79.83 and a 1 year high of $154.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.