Toro Company (The) $TTC Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 350.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,927 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Toro were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Toro by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 496,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,542,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $79.1070 on Friday. Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.59.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

