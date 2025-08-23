T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,367 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of The Ensign Group worth $69,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 800,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 99,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,464,000 after acquiring an additional 102,089 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,235.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 433,489 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 461,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.59. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $173.62.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,051.32. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $731,445.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,245. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $2,080,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

