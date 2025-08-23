Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $EFAX

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.87.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

