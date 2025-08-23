Head-To-Head Review: Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avis Budget Group and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group -19.06% -14.74% -0.88% Dynagas LNG Partners 33.92% 15.92% 6.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avis Budget Group and Dynagas LNG Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group $11.79 billion 0.46 -$1.82 billion ($63.26) -2.46 Dynagas LNG Partners $156.40 million 0.86 $51.55 million $1.09 3.34

Dynagas LNG Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avis Budget Group. Avis Budget Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynagas LNG Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Avis Budget Group has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Avis Budget Group and Dynagas LNG Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group 2 3 1 0 1.83 Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus target price of $143.80, suggesting a potential downside of 7.52%. Given Avis Budget Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avis Budget Group is more favorable than Dynagas LNG Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Avis Budget Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of Avis Budget Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The International segment is involved in the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

