Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 619,610 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,348,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.84% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $410,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 7.0%

NYSE:WAL opened at $87.1870 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.58 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,527.69. The trade was a 9.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

