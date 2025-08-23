Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $581.05 Million Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,159,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Samsara were worth $581,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Samsara by 213.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,229,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,467,000 after purchasing an additional 352,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 109,807 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 399,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $16,491,744.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 399,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $16,491,744.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931,317 shares of company stock worth $115,635,442 over the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $34.7910 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.14 and a beta of 1.62. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%.The business had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.410 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research lowered Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price target on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.21.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

