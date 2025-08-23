Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.45 Million in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF $HYMB

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYMB. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,672,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 110,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 575,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 2,422.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

About SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

