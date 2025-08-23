Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,500. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 4,532 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $829,356.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,652. This trade represents a 20.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,412 over the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $180.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $185.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.