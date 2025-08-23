Compound Planning Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $79.0680 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $253.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

