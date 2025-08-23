Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Acquired by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $362.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $587.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.97. The company has a market capitalization of $153.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

