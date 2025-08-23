Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWC. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $63.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

