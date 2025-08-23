Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 16,276 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF $SPD

Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPD. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPD opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.66. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

