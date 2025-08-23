Compound Planning Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 267,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 96,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SHV stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3847 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.