Compound Planning Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $372.9950 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.25 and a 200-day moving average of $348.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.60.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

