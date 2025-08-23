Compound Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 180.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 384,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,276,000 after acquiring an additional 247,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,936 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 29,815.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,734 shares during the period. American Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,370,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after buying an additional 79,340 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL opened at $106.0420 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

