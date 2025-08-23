Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. $FBP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP decreased its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,797 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 103.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 19.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of FBP stock opened at $22.2740 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

