Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 5,150 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,734.80. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $90.8130 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.32. Axos Financial, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.The company had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

