Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $47.20 Average PT from Analysts

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelon by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

