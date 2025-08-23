Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 504,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 225,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Down 12.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

