Insider Selling: nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Sells 8,449 Shares of Stock

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph John Corso sold 8,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $222,039.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 336,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,854,310.16. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph John Corso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Joseph John Corso sold 8,007 shares of nLight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $226,838.31.

On Thursday, August 21st, Joseph John Corso sold 8,619 shares of nLight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $228,317.31.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Joseph John Corso sold 8,894 shares of nLight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $228,308.98.

On Monday, August 18th, Joseph John Corso sold 5,991 shares of nLight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $159,899.79.

On Friday, June 13th, Joseph John Corso sold 10,062 shares of nLight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $177,292.44.

nLight stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.63. nLight has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $28.56.

nLight ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. nLight had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nLight by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,495,000 after acquiring an additional 74,163 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in nLight by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,034,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 156,285 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in nLight by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,652,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,375 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in nLight by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,107,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in nLight by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,344,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of nLight from $14.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

