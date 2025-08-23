Credit Agricole S A Raises Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,386 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $32.4920 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

