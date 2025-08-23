NB Distressed Debt New Glb (LON:NBDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NB Distressed Debt New Glb (LON:NBDG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 1 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON NBDG opened at GBX 37.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £10.52 million and a PE ratio of 420.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.80. NB Distressed Debt New Glb has a 52-week low of GBX 27 and a 52-week high of GBX 46.

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

