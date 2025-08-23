VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. VNET Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. VNET Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

VNET Group Stock Up 12.9%

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $8.29 on Friday. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 40,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,731,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNET. Bank of America lifted their price objective on VNET Group from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VNET Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VNET

VNET Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About VNET Group

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.