Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,905,416 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,128% from the average session volume of 85,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Trading Up 33.3%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The stock has a market cap of C$909,400.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.

