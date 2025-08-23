Marc Casper Sells 201 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Casper sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.17, for a total transaction of $100,534.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,606,579.58. This trade represents a 0.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $500.2380 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.02 and a 200-day moving average of $457.46.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Challenger Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

