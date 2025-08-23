Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HRL. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $29.2250 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.580-1.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

