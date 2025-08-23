OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05, Zacks reports. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.110-10.390 EPS.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $228.70 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $129.84 and a 52 week high of $241.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,400.10. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,576,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSIS. Wall Street Zen upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSI Systems

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.