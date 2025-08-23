Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.08

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 52.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 28th. This is a 25.0% increase from Energy One’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
Energy One Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The company has a market cap of $223.68 million, a P/E ratio of 144.41 and a beta of 1.08.
Energy One Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy One
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/18 – 08/22
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Energy One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.