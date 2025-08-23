Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.08

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 52.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 28th. This is a 25.0% increase from Energy One’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The company has a market cap of $223.68 million, a P/E ratio of 144.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Energy One Limited provides various software products and services to wholesale energy, environmental, and carbon trading markets in the Australasia, and Europe. The company offers enFlow, a tool for automating and managing business processes, and for integrating systems; EnergyOffer, a bidding, offering, dispatch, and logistics solution; EOT that offers front, middle, and backoffice solutions; NemSight, a real time presentation and historical analysis tool, which offers screens displaying live prices, demand, constraints, generation, bidstacks, and temperatures; and pypIT, a gas pipeline contracts management and scheduling platform.

