Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 114.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a 28.0% increase from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

