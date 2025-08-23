Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 114.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a 28.0% increase from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.
