Vontier Corporation (VNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 25th

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.

Vontier has a payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vontier to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $43.6590 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vontier has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,897,000 after buying an additional 2,450,723 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $67,744,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,535,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,824,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,063 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vontier by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,879,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

