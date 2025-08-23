Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on October 29th

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd.

Two Harbors Investments has a payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Two Harbors Investments alerts:

Two Harbors Investments Stock Performance

Shares of TWO opened at $9.8250 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. Two Harbors Investments has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

About Two Harbors Investments

Two Harbors Investments ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of ($18.12) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of ($23.29) million. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.