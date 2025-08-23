First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.9%
FPF stock opened at $19.1450 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
