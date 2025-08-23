First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.9%

FPF stock opened at $19.1450 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

