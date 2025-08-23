Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 353.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th.

Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Performance

CCFN opened at $50.00 on Friday. Muncy Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42.

About Muncy Columbia Financial

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

