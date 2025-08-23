Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 353.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th.
Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Performance
CCFN opened at $50.00 on Friday. Muncy Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42.
About Muncy Columbia Financial
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Muncy Columbia Financial
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/18 – 08/22
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.