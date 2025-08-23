CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. CureVac had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 38.21%.The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million.

CureVac Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.53. CureVac has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of CureVac to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of CureVac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CureVac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,705,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in CureVac by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 253,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 28,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CureVac by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in CureVac by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 107,156 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in CureVac by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 136,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 67,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

