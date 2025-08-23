Schaffer Co. Limited (SFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.
Schaffer Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.68.
About Schaffer
