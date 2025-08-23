Schaffer Co. Limited (SFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial and investment company, engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Automotive Leather, Building Materials, and Group Investments segments. The Automotive Leather segment offers interior leather products to the automotive industry.

