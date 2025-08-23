Head to Head Contrast: Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) vs. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Phillips 66 and Able Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 0 9 9 1 2.58 Able Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Phillips 66 presently has a consensus target price of $136.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.93%. Given Phillips 66’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phillips 66 is more favorable than Able Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

76.9% of Phillips 66 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Phillips 66 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Phillips 66 and Able Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 $145.50 billion 0.36 $2.12 billion $4.16 31.20 Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Phillips 66 has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips 66 and Able Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 1.27% 4.87% 1.90% Able Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Phillips 66 beats Able Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment produces and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products, such as gasolines, distillates, aviation, and renewable. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products, including gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels. This segment also manufactures and markets specialty products, such as base oils and lubricants. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Able Energy

Able Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail distribution of home heating oil, propane gas, kerosene, and diesel fuels to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It also offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation and repair services. In addition, the company markets other petroleum products to commercial customers, including on-road and off-road diesel fuel, gasoline, and lubricants. Further, it involves in the retail sale of food, merchandise, and personal services, as well as provides onsite and mobile vehicle repair, and services and maintenance to professional and leisure driver through a network of 10 travel plazas located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Able Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

