Critical Review: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) & National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Research and Morningstar”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $143.06 million 2.48 $24.78 million $0.76 20.22 Morningstar $2.28 billion 4.89 $369.90 million $9.39 28.10

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than National Research. National Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morningstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

47.3% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Morningstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 12.78% 83.52% 18.05% Morningstar 17.22% 23.54% 10.52%

Volatility and Risk

National Research has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Research and Morningstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 0.00 Morningstar 0 1 2 0 2.67

Morningstar has a consensus target price of $361.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 37.09%. Given Morningstar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Morningstar is more favorable than National Research.

Dividends

National Research pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. National Research pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morningstar pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Morningstar has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

Morningstar beats National Research on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty. The company also offers marketing solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. In addition, it provides experience solutions, such as patient experience, employee engagement, health risk assessments, care transition, and improvement tools. Further, the company provides reputation solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share a picture of their organization and ensure that timely and relevant content informs consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. National Research Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement. The company offers managing investments, including mutual funds, ETFs, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, model portfolios, equities, and fixed income securities; Morningstar Direct is an investment-analysis and reporting platform; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a suite of tool to provide help and advice. The PitchBook segment provides data and research covering the private capital markets comprising venture capital, private equity, private credit and bank loans, and merger and acquisition activities; and pitchbook platform. It provides model portfolios and wealth platforms; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service with model portfolios designed for fee-based independent financial advisors; and Morningstar.com that discovers, evaluates, and monitors stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds; build and monitor portfolios and markets. In addition, the company provides credit ratings, research, data, and credit analytics solutions; Morningstar DBRS which offers securitizations and other structured finance instruments, such as asset-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized loan obligations. Further, it offers managed retirement accounts, fiduciary services, Morningstar Lifetime Allocation funds, and custom models; Morningstar Indexes offers market indexes used for performance benchmarks and as the basis for investment products and other portfolio strategies; and Morningstar Sustainalytics provides environmental, social and governance data, research, analysis, and insights. Morningstar, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

