Head to Head Survey: ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Free Report) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems N/A N/A N/A ACI Worldwide 14.76% 19.09% 8.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ImageWare Systems and ACI Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 ACI Worldwide 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

ACI Worldwide has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.68%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

This table compares ImageWare Systems and ACI Worldwide”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACI Worldwide $1.59 billion 3.19 $203.12 million $2.37 20.81

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than ImageWare Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats ImageWare Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. operates as a biometric solution provider in the United States and internationally. It offers Imageware Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides Imageware Proof that enables an entity to prove user identity from their biometrics, government issued ID, and credit bureau data; Imageware Capture that enables the capture of biographic and biometric details, such as face, fingerprint, palm print, and iris, as well as scars, marks, and tattoos; Imageware Identify, which enables a user to identify others from their biometrics; and Imageware Investigate that enables an officer to create digital lineups. In addition, it offers Imageware Credential that enables a user to design, build, and print badges for access control systems, which includes tickets, smart badges, wristbands, personal identity verification cards, and others; Imageware Digital ID, a decentralized identity service that enables self-sovereign identity underpinned by blockchain technology tied to biometrics; and Imageware Authenticate, which enables users to leverage multimodal biometrics hosted in a central server or cloud to log in to services and applications from a device. Further, the company provides Law Enforcement 2.0 solution which enables state, local, and federal agencies to capture, archive, search, retrieve, and share digital images, fingerprints, and other biometrics, as well as criminal history records on a stand-alone, networked, wireless or browser-based platform. It serves airports and seaports, education, financial, government, healthcare, and law enforcement industries. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Payments Orchestration Platform for optimizing payments; omni-channel payment platform; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, telecommunications, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, include product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

