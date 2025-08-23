Animecoin Price Tops $0.0176 on Top Exchanges (ANIME)

Animecoin (ANIME) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Animecoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Animecoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Animecoin has a total market capitalization of $97.57 million and approximately $28.75 million worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Animecoin Profile

Animecoin’s launch date was March 19th, 2024. Animecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,604,656 tokens. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @animecoin. Animecoin’s official website is www.anime.xyz.

Buying and Selling Animecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Animecoin (ANIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Animecoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,538,604,656 in circulation. The last known price of Animecoin is 0.01773705 USD and is up 8.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $28,969,047.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anime.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Animecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

