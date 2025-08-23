EQT (NYSE:EQT) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Critical Survey

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EOG Resources and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 11 11 1 2.57 EQT 1 5 15 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

EOG Resources presently has a consensus target price of $143.6087, suggesting a potential upside of 18.78%. EQT has a consensus target price of $62.1429, suggesting a potential upside of 19.70%. Given EQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than EOG Resources.

This table compares EOG Resources and EQT”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $23.70 billion 2.79 $6.40 billion $10.29 11.75 EQT $5.27 billion 6.14 $230.58 million $1.85 28.06

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than EQT. EOG Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. EOG Resources pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EQT pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and EQT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. EOG Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 25.25% 20.51% 12.93% EQT 15.87% 6.24% 3.70%

Summary

EOG Resources beats EQT on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services. The company was formerly known as Equitable Resources Inc. and changed its name to EQT Corporation in February 2009. EQT Corporation was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

