Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a total market cap of $267.01 million and $3.95 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115,932.25 or 1.00345015 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115,564.06 or 1.00026331 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.84 or 0.00365985 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet)’s genesis date was September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official website is cheems.pet.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.0000013 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $4,007,309.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheems (cheems.pet) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

